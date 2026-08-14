Watch The Tragically Hip’s Final Concert at a Screening Near Barrie

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since The Tragically Hip played their final concert in their hometown of Kingston.

On Saturday, August 22, CBC is bringing that unforgettable night back to life with The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, airing across Canada at 7 p.m. ET on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

And if you want to experience it with other Hip fans, there are a few local public screenings within easy reach of Barrie.

Alliston

Kiwanis Club of South Simcoe – Riverdale Park

📍 230 Fletcher Cres., Alliston

The Kiwanis Club of South Simcoe is hosting a community viewing party at Riverdale Park. It’s one of the closest official screenings to the Barrie area and a great option if you want to watch the concert surrounded by fellow fans.

Bracebridge

Bracebridge Hall

📍 17A Manitoba St., Bracebridge

Head north to Bracebridge for another local opportunity to relive The Hip’s legendary final performance.

Toronto

If you're willing to make the trip into the GTA, there are also screenings at The Junction Underground in the Junction and Trinity Common in Kensington Market.

The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET on August 22, giving fans across the country a chance to revisit one of the most emotional and memorable moments in Canadian music history.

So grab your friends, wear your Hip shirt and get ready to sing along to the songs that have become part of the Canadian soundtrack.