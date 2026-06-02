Bruno Mars Just Set a Toronto Concert Record... And That's a Lot of Uptown Funk

Toronto couldn't get enough of Bruno Mars.

After wrapping up five sold-out shows at Rogers Stadium, Bruno has officially set a new record for the most tickets sold during a single tour stop in Toronto history.

The stadium shared the news on social media, thanking fans and celebrating five unforgettable nights of music, dancing, and probably thousands of people attempting to hit those high notes from "Locked Out of Heaven."

That’s a wrap on 5 unforgettable nights with @BrunoMars, who now holds the record for the most tickets sold for a single tour stop in Toronto! 🌹 Thank you to every fan who danced, sang, and showed up in full Romantic Tour energy all week long.❤️



📸: Daniel Ramos pic.twitter.com/QzWRweFBWB — RogersStadium (@Rogers_Stadium) June 1, 2026

With Rogers Stadium holding up to 50,000 fans per show, Bruno's five-night run is estimated to have attracted around 250,000 concertgoers.

To put that into perspective, that's more people than attended Taylor Swift's six sold-out Eras Tour shows in Toronto back in 2024, which drew roughly 240,000 fans.

Not even the weather could stop the party. Heavy rain forced Bruno to postpone his opening night performance, but the show was rescheduled for the final night of his Toronto stop.

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If you attended one of the concerts, congratulations. You were part of a record-breaking crowd. If you didn't get tickets, don't worry. Half your social media feed probably posted enough videos for you to feel like you were there anyway.

Toronto has seen plenty of massive concerts over the years, but for now, Bruno Mars is sitting on top of the city's concert attendance throne.