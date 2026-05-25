Bruno Mars Concert in Toronto Cancelled Because Canadian Weather Said “Absolutely Not” 🌧️🎤

Fans were ready to dance, sing, and spend $28 on arena drinks Saturday night… but Mother Nature had other plans.

Bruno Mars was forced to postpone his Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium because of heavy rain.

The show was supposed to kick off the venue’s concert season, but instead thousands of fans got the classic Canadian experience: standing around in questionable weather asking, “Do we think they’re actually cancelling this?”

Eventually, concert officials made it official, saying safety for fans, staff, artists, and crew was the top priority.

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The concert has now been rescheduled for Sunday, May 31, and all previously purchased tickets will still be honoured.

The wild part? Rogers Stadium is technically a rain-or-shine venue. Which means conditions must’ve gone from “little drizzle” to “Noah’s Ark” pretty fast.

Mars still has four other Toronto shows planned for May 24, 27, 28, and 30 as part of his run at the 50,000-seat open-air venue.

Meanwhile, disappointed fans spent Saturday night sadly carrying ponchos back to Union Station while quietly humming: 🎶 “Today I don’t feel like doing anything…” 🎶