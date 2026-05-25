Rob Base, Voice Behind It Takes Two, Has Died at 59 🎤💔

Rob Base, the rapper behind the massive 1988 hip-hop anthem It Takes Two, has died at the age of 59.

Base, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, reportedly passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends following what loved ones described as a private battle with cancer.

If you grew up in the late ‘80s, ‘90s, or honestly attended literally any wedding, school dance, retro party, or slightly chaotic family barbecue… you know It Takes Two.

The song became one of the biggest rap hits of its era and helped launch Base and musical partner DJ E-Z Rock into pop culture history.

And somehow, nearly 40 years later, the song STILL activates people like a sleeper agent at parties.

The track reached No. 3 on Billboard’s dance charts, earned platinum status, and went on to be sampled by artists including Snoop Dogg and Black Eyed Peas.

It also popped up in movies like The Proposal starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, plus Iron Man 2.

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Together, Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock also released songs like Joy and Pain and Get on the Dance Floor, but It Takes Two remained the signature track that never really left the culture.

In 2024, Rolling Stone even named it one of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

In recent years, Base continued touring with nostalgic powerhouse lineups alongside artists like Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Kid 'n Play and Color Me Badd on the I Love the 90s Tour.

And honestly? Few songs have had the staying power of It Takes Two.

The second that beat starts, entire generations collectively transform into sweaty dance-floor people who suddenly think they can still do the Running Man. 🕺🎶