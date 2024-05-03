After An Almost Three Month Dispute, Universal Music Artists Are Back On TikTok

Artists from Universal Music Group, which include Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, will be returning to TikTok as the two parties have struck a new licensing agreement following an approximately three-month-long dispute.

Taylor Swift’s music was back on the platform just before the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” album. The exact details of that deal remain unclear.

Back in January, UMG pulled its artists’ music over three major key issues, appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.

On Thursday the two sides announced that their new agreement would give significant benefits to UMG’s global stable of artists, songwriters and labels and would return their music to TikTok.

Part of the new deal includes UMG and TikTok working together to find new monetization opportunities. They will also work together on campaigns supporting UMG’s artists across genres and territories globally.