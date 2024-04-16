Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok following an ongoing dispute with her music distributor Universal Music Group over royalties.

The return of her songs on the popular social platform comes as she is set to release her latest and much-anticipated album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” this week…

In January, Universal Music Group pulled music from its various artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Rihanna, after releasing a statement titled, “An open letter to the artist and songwriter community — why we must call time out on TikTok,” in which it said its licensing agreement with the platform was expiring.

Universal pulled their artist’s music over royalties that were at a fraction of the rate that other platforms pay and also over AI concerns…

It’s unclear the terms set for Taylor’s music back on TikTok as other Universal artists are still off the platform. Currently.

Swift’s 11th studio album will be released on Friday…