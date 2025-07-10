Justin Bieber to Release Seventh Album on Friday

Justin Bieber, or should I say "lil Bieber" is back! He’s dropping his seventh studio album this Friday, and fans everywhere are going crazy all over social media.

It’s been over three years since his last solo project. This new album is expected to show a different side of him.

Bieber posted the release date on his socials, and Beliebers are freaking out. The hype is very real.

What We Know So Far

The album name is going to be called "Swag" and he did tease new music with a few short videos on Instagram.

Fans think this album might have more R&B and soul vibes. Some even say it could sound like Journals part two.

There’s also a lot of buzz about surprise features. Could we get collabs with artists like The Kid LAROI, SZA, or Billie Eilish?

He’s been in the studio with a few big names this year, so it wouldn’t be a shock.

Why This Album Matters

This will be Justin's first album since he stepped back from touring to focus on his health. Fans have been super supportive.

Now he’s ready to return — not just with music, but with a fresh start. The songs are expected to be more personal. We might hear about love, growth, and everything he’s been through.

This is Bieber at a new chapter in life. And it sounds like he’s putting his heart into every track.

