After teasing us with cryptic billboards and mysterious social posts, Justin Bieber just casually dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, like it’s no big deal. (It is. It’s a huge deal.)

This marks his first album since 2021’s Justice and his first since becoming a daddy — in the literal, fatherhood kind of way. That’s right: Papa Biebs is officially in his reflective-dad era.

According to Def Jam, the 21-track album is “inspired by his devotion as a husband and father” and delivers a more mature, personal sound. Translation: there’s still swag, but now it comes with a baby monitor and a Costco membership.

The cover art features Justin, Hailey, and their adorable son Jack, making it crystal clear that Swag is less “club anthem” and more “dad dancing in slippers at 7 a.m. with a sippy cup in hand.”

It’s also the first new material since Bieber sold off the rights to his first six albums — including bangers like “Sorry” and “Baby” — to U.K.-based Hipgnosis for a cool estimated $200 million in 2023. Casual.

So what does Swag sound like? Think: vulnerability with a beat, love letters in falsetto, and just enough bass to remind you that Bieber still has it — even if he’s now packing diaper bags instead of duffle bags.