Justin Bieber Drops Surprise Album Swag — And Yes, It’s Giving Dad Energy

Music | What's Trending
Published July 11, 2025
By Charlie

After teasing us with cryptic billboards and mysterious social posts, Justin Bieber just casually dropped his seventh studio albumSwag, like it’s no big deal. (It is. It’s a huge deal.)

This marks his first album since 2021’s Justice and his first since becoming a daddy — in the literal, fatherhood kind of way. That’s right: Papa Biebs is officially in his reflective-dad era.

According to Def Jam, the 21-track album is “inspired by his devotion as a husband and father” and delivers a more mature, personal sound. Translation: there’s still swag, but now it comes with a baby monitor and a Costco membership.

The cover art features Justin, Hailey, and their adorable son Jack, making it crystal clear that Swag is less “club anthem” and more “dad dancing in slippers at 7 a.m. with a sippy cup in hand.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says Goodbye to Beloved Grandpa Bruce Dale

It’s also the first new material since Bieber sold off the rights to his first six albums — including bangers like “Sorry” and “Baby” — to U.K.-based Hipgnosis for a cool estimated $200 million in 2023. Casual.

So what does Swag sound like? Think: vulnerability with a beat, love letters in falsetto, and just enough bass to remind you that Bieber still has it — even if he’s now packing diaper bags instead of duffle bags.

