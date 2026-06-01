Jamie Lee Curtis Mourns the Loss of Sister Kelly Lee Curtis

Kelly Lee Curtis, actress, filmmaker, and the older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 69.

Jamie shared the news on Instagram, revealing that her sister passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning.

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant,” Jamie wrote, describing Kelly as beautiful, talented, and deeply loved by her family and friends. She also shared personal memories of Kelly's love for nature, travel, music, thrift shopping, Facebook, and even Pokémon Go.

Born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Kelly made her screen debut as a child in the 1958 film The Vikings. She later appeared alongside Jamie in the comedy Trading Places and went on to have roles in television series including The Equalizer, The Sentinel, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Beyond acting, Kelly also worked as a documentary filmmaker, directing several independent projects over the years.

For many millennials, Jamie Lee Curtis is the household name, but Kelly's passing is a reminder of the remarkable Hollywood family behind the scenes. While she may have lived much of her life outside the spotlight, the heartfelt tribute from her sister paints the picture of someone who was cherished far beyond her film credits.

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Our condolences go out to the Curtis family and all who knew her. ❤️