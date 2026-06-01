Dua Lipa Just Said "One Kiss" and Made It Official 💍

Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner.

According to reports, the One Kiss singer and the Fantastic Beasts actor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple has kept much of their relationship relatively private, but fans got confirmation that wedding plans were in the works when Lipa revealed her engagement during an interview with British Vogue last year. At the time, she said she hoped to get married after wrapping up her world tour.

For millennials, this one might sting a little. Not because we had a chance with Dua Lipa, but because it feels like just yesterday we were learning the choreography to New Rules in our kitchens.

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No word yet on honeymoon plans, but one thing is clear: Dua has officially entered her wife era. 💒✨