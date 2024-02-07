TAYLOR SWIFT REVEALS TRACKLIST FOR NEW ALBUM ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album will include 16 new songs, with features from Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, along with a 17th bonus track titled “The Manuscript.” You can see the full tracklist via Swift’s social media: here.

Details of the album comes days after Swift had announced she would be releasing The Tortured Poets Department during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. After winning the Grammy for best pop vocal album for her 10th album, ‘Midnights,’ Swift said during her acceptance speech: “This is my 13th Grammy … I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.” Later in the evening, Midnights went on to also win Album of the Year, making Swift the first person to win that award four times.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19; to preorder, head here.