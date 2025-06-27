Brad Pitt’s LA Home Reportedly Burgled While He’s Off Being Fabulous in Europe

While Brad Pitt was off flashing that signature smile on the red carpet in London, someone back home was... not behaving. According to reports, a house reportedly owned by Pitt was ransacked by burglars this week — and no, this isn’t the plot of Ocean’s 14.

Three suspects allegedly broke into the Los Angeles home — reportedly bought by Pitt for $5.5 million in April 2023 — by smashing through the front window (because apparently, subtlety is so last season). They rifled through the place, grabbed some “miscellaneous property,” and bolted before police arrived.

Authorities haven’t confirmed who was living there or what was taken, but let’s be honest — when you’re Brad Pitt, even your hand soap is probably worth more than our rent.

Brad Was Nowhere Near It

Pitt was out of the country at the time, busy promoting his shiny new movie, “F1,” which had just had its premiere in London. (Yes, that’s the one where he plays a race car driver — insert midlife crisis joke here.)

The movie officially hits North American theatres today, and with this kind of headline, it’s getting even more attention than planned. Who needs billboards when you’ve got a real-life burglary?

Final Thoughts?

Let’s hope the burglars didn’t take anything too sentimental — like the Oscar he still hasn’t won for “Legends of the Fall” (we're still bitter). In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye on eBay for any suspiciously priced leather jackets and vintage movie scripts.