According to Reports, Brad Pitt Will Star In Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film!

Pitt won Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for role in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’.

After previously working together on 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino are set to reunite for The Movie Critic, the flimmaker’s 10th and final film, reports the Toronto Sun!

Dateline first reported the news about the film role, and that filming will begin later this year or early in 2025.

After starting his career in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has long maintained that he will only direct 10 feature films.

In 2016, Tarantino, 60, emphatically confirmed he would retire after he finished his 10th film.

“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” Said Tarantino in an interview back in 2014!