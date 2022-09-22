Brad Pitt Has Launched A Skincare Line

Brad Pitt is launching a new skincare line that contains antioxidants made with grapes from his Chateau Miraval winery. He says he was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop empire.

It’s Goop 2.0

The skincare line was released Wednesday and is genderless!

Brad Pitt unveils his genderless skincare line, Le Domaine, to British Vogue.



Le Domaine launched with three products, The Serum ($385), The Cream ($320) and The Cleaning Emulsion ($80).

While Le Domaine plans to release a fourth product — The Fluid Cream — in January, it remains to be seen whether Pitt will someday expand his range into one as sprawling as Paltrow’s.

At the very least, perhaps the old flames could collaborate on a Goop candle.