Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Call It Quits — Looks Like There Won’t Be Fireworks

Well, Cupid’s lost another high-profile client. After nearly a decade of red carpets, romantic proposals, and diaper duty, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially gone their separate ways. That’s right — the Katy and the Legolas are no longer a couple.

Honestly, this one stings a bit. If two beautiful, talented, insanely rich people can’t make it work, what hope do the rest of us have?

From Golden Globes to Goodbyes

Their love story kicked off in 2016 at a Golden Globes party (as one does), where sparks flew over In-N-Out burgers, according to legend. But by February 2017, the duo had split — only to boomerang back into each other’s arms a year later.

Then came the grand romantic gesture: Orlando popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019, and yes, Katy said yes. The ring was massive, the vibes were high, and things seemed to be heading toward “happily ever after.”

In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, and our collective hearts melted.

Trouble in Bloom?

According to People and TMZ, the couple have now called off their engagement and quietly split. The timing? Let’s just say it aligns with Katy’s globe-trotting concert tour, which allegedly added a bit of turbulence to their relationship.

Adding to the solo energy? Orlando’s expected to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding stag. Yep — no plus one, no “Teenage Dream,” just a pirate-turned-elf showing up solo.

RELATED: Protesters Say “I Don’t” to Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding

In Another Life...

While the breakup feels like the end of a rom-com with no third act, it sounds like they’re still co-parenting and keeping things friendly, which is honestly the dream scenario when there’s a toddler involved.

So for now, we’ll light a candle, put on “The One That Got Away,” and remember the good times. Like that time Orlando paddleboarded stark naked and Katy just sat there unbothered in a bikini like it was all perfectly normal.

Because for a while there, it really was.