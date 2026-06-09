Costco Is Actually Lowering Prices and Shoppers Are Celebrating

In a world where it feels like everything costs more than it did last week, Costco has delivered some surprisingly good news.

The warehouse giant has reportedly reduced prices on several popular Kirkland Signature products, marking the first significant round of price cuts the company has made in about a year.

While Costco hasn't officially released a complete list of discounted items, reports indicate that at least four Kirkland products became cheaper during the company's most recent quarter.

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Here are some of the reported price drops:

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings

Was: $16.99

Now: $14.99

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Was: $19.99

Now: $18.99

Kirkland Signature Golf Balls

Was: $32.99

Now: $29.99

Kirkland Signature King Size Sheets

Was: $89.99

Now: $79.99

The savings range from $1 to $10, covering everything from snacks and frozen foods to sporting goods and household essentials.

Sure, a dollar here and there might not sound life-changing, but in 2026, finding anything that's actually getting cheaper feels a bit like spotting a unicorn in the Costco parking lot.

The move comes as many Canadians continue looking for ways to stretch their grocery and household budgets while dealing with higher prices on everything from food to utilities.

So if you're heading to Costco this weekend, keep an eye out. You might save a few bucks and still leave with the giant tub of peanut butter you didn't know you needed.

Because nobody has ever gone into Costco for one thing and left with just one thing.

The Real Costco Challenge

Walk in for chicken wings.

Leave with chicken wings, golf balls, a kayak, two sweaters, a flat of muffins, and enough toilet paper to survive until 2031.