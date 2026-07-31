🎙️ PETRO-CANADA HAS OPENED CANADA'S FIRST-EVER ICE PUMP... BECAUSE APPARENTLY "COOLER MATH" IS NOW A SCIENCE 🧊⛽
If you're heading north for the long weekend and stressing over whether you packed enough ice for the cottage, Petro-Canada has come up with a very Canadian solution.
For three days only, a Petro-Canada station in Bradford has transformed one of its gas pumps into Canada's first-ever Ice Pump... and yes, it does exactly what you think it does.
Instead of filling your tank, it fills your cooler.
@dailyhivetoronto Stop by @petrocanada's Ice Pump before your long weekend getaway. 🧊🚗 #FYP #ForYouPage #Ad ♬ original sound - dailyhivetoronto
The idea is inspired by the annual Canadian tradition known as "Cooler Math"... that impossible calculation where you try to figure out how many bags of ice you need for a weekend away.
Spoiler alert: it's always one bag more than you bought.
The Ice Pump looks just like a regular gas pump, except instead of gasoline, road-trippers can stock up on ice and road-trip essentials before making the trek to cottage country.
Because nothing says "Canadian summer" quite like spending $300 on groceries, forgetting bug spray, and arguing over whether the cooler should hold drinks or food.
RELATED: Things That Will Definitely Happen in Simcoe County This Civic Long Weekend
The Ice Pump is open from July 30th to August 1st at the Petro-Canada on Holland Street in Bradford.
And if you're wondering how much ice you actually need for the weekend...
The official answer is: more than your spouse thinks and less than your father-in-law insists. 😂🧊🚗
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