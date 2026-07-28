🎙️ SIMCOE COUNTY IS LOOKING FOR A FEW GOOD NEIGHBOURS... OR AT LEAST PEOPLE WHO LIKE LONG MEETINGS.

Ever sat through a town council meeting and thought, "I could do better than that?"

Well, here's your chance to prove it.

Municipal election nominations are open across Simcoe County, but here's the surprising part... some towns barely have anyone running.

RELATED: For everything council meeting... www.barrie360.com

In Barrie, every ward has at least one candidate, but four wards currently have only the incumbent, meaning they could win without anyone else challenging them.

In Essa Township, there's only one candidate in each ward and for deputy mayor. Right now, the only real race is for mayor.

Oro-Medonte is still looking for someone to run in Ward 5, and several other seats only have one person signed up.

Meanwhile, Springwater is the overachiever of the group, with multiple candidates running in every ward, plus races for mayor and deputy mayor.

If you've ever wanted to help decide things like roads, parks, garbage collection, taxes, budgets and local bylaws... this is literally the job.

If you've ever complained on Facebook that "someone should do something about that," congratulations... someonecould be you.

Severn Township is even holding free information sessions this week and next for anyone curious about running.

Nominations close August 21st for the October 26th municipal election.

So if you've got strong opinions, a passion for your community, and the ability to survive meetings that sometimes last longer than The Lord of the Rings trilogy... your town may be looking for you. 🗳️😄