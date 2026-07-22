Forget the Olympics... The Dogs Are Taking Over Orillia! 🐶💦

If you've ever watched your dog launch itself into a lake after a tennis ball like it's competing for gold...

This event is for you.

The Dock Diving Dogs Contest is making a splash at this year's Orillia Waterfront Festival, with pups of all shapes and sizes showing off their best leaps on August 8 and 9 at Couchiching Park.

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And yes... this is exactly what it sounds like.

Dogs.

Running full speed.

Launching off a dock.

Usually with far more confidence than coordination.

The competition is open to all breeds, as long as they're friendly, listen to commands and don't decide the judges look like chew toys.

There are no entry fees, but owners do need to register ahead of time, sign a waiver, keep their dogs leashed when they're not competing... and, of course, follow the universal rule of dog ownership:

If your dog drops it... you pick it up.

The prizes are where things get even better.

Awards include:

🐾 Biggest Splash... for the dog that turns the lake into a tidal wave.

🐾 Most Enthusiastic Jumper... for the pup whose confidence is writing cheques its legs can't cash.

🐾 Best Rookie Performance... because every champion has to belly-flop before they can fly.

The Dock Diving Dogs Contest is just one part of the Orillia Waterfront Festival, which also features live music, more than 100 vendors, food trucks, artisan displays and the always entertaining Cardboard Boat Race.

Basically, it's the perfect summer weekend. Come for the shopping.

Stay to watch a Golden Retriever launch itself into the water with the commitment of Tom Cruise doing his own stunts.

And let's be honest. The dogs won't care if they win.

They're just thrilled someone keeps throwing things into the lake. 🐕💦😂