Things That Will Definitely Happen in Simcoe County This Civic Long Weekend

It's the Civic Holiday in Simcoe County. The weather will be hot, the roads will be packed, and somebody will absolutely say, "We should've left an hour earlier."

The Civic Long Weekend in Simcoe County is a beautiful tradition. We all make ambitious plans, promise we'll "beat the traffic," and somehow end up standing in line for mini donuts while carrying a handcrafted cutting board we never intended to buy.

Whether you're heading to Kempenfest, Wasaga Beach, the cottage, or just trying to survive Highway 400, here are a few things that are almost guaranteed to happen this weekend...

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Someone will say, "Let's leave early," and still hit traffic on Highway 400.

A family will spend $100 at Kempenfest and somehow come home with one wooden duck.

Tiny Tom Donuts will have a lineup visible from space.

Someone at Wasaga Beach will think their Bluetooth speaker is a public service.

A dad will insist, "I know a shortcut." He does not.

At least one person will get sunburned in the shape of their sunglasses.

A paddleboard will become an unmanned vessel on Kempenfelt Bay.

One family will unpack enough beach gear to invade a small country.

Happy Civic Holiday, Simcoe County. May your sunscreen be applied evenly, your traffic be tolerable, and may you survive Kempenfest without buying a $65 wind chime that you'll pretend was a sensible purchase. 🌞🎡🍟