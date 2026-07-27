TATER TIM IS LOOKING FOR FRIENDS... AND HONESTLY, THIS MIGHT BE THE CUTEST HELP WANTED AD EVER 🥔😂

Making friends as an adult is hard.

Apparently... it's even harder when you're a giant potato.

The Alliston Potato Festival is putting out the call for mascots to join Tater Tim for the festival's very first Gathering of the Mascots on August 9th.

Businesses, community groups and agricultural organizations are all invited to send their mascots to the Alliston Fairgrounds for an afternoon of photos, family fun, and what will probably be the largest collection of oversized foam heads Simcoe County has ever seen.

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The mascots will also help Tater Tim judge the Recycled Teenagers Classic Car and Truck Show, because apparently potatoes now have better weekend plans than I do.

And if your organization has a mascot costume but nobody brave enough to wear it... the festival says student volunteers may be able to step in.

I just love the idea of Tater Tim nervously waiting to see who RSVPs.

Imagine the group photo... a potato, a cow, a beaver, a giant slice of pizza, maybe a dancing ear of corn... it sounds less like a festival and more like someone had a fever dream after eating too many fries.

The Alliston Potato Festival runs August 7th through 9th, with rides, entertainment, family activities and now... what could become the most wholesome mascot meet-up in Ontario!

The Mascots are invited to email allistonpotatofestival@gmail.com.

For festival information, visit www.allistonpotatofest.com