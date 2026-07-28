🎙️ KEMPENFEST IS BACK... WHICH MEANS BARRIE IS ABOUT TO GET A WHOLE LOT BUSIER!

If you're heading anywhere near Barrie's waterfront this long weekend... pack your patience, wear comfy shoes, and maybe stretch first... because Kempenfest is back!

The city's biggest summer tradition returns Friday through Monday, celebrating its 54th year, and it's expected to draw more than 100,000 people to the waterfront.

RELATED: Jamie Fine to Headline Kempenfest 2026 on Barrie’s Waterfront

The festival stretches along 1.5 kilometres of shoreline and features nearly 300 arts and crafts vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a midway with over 30 rides and games, antique dealers, face painters, buskers, a Kids Village... and yes, an entire Poutine Village. Because apparently one kind of gravy just wasn't enough.

There are also three stages packed with live music all weekend.

Friday features Jamie Fine, Saturday is headlined by Canadian rockers Big Wreck, Sunday belongs to country fans with High Valley, and Monday wraps things up with Practically Hip and other Canadian acts.

One heads-up... parking around the waterfront is always an Olympic event, so organizers are once again offering free shuttle buses from off-site parking lots to save you the headache of circling downtown 47 times looking for a spot.

Whether you're there for the music, the art, the rides, or simply to eat your body weight in deep-fried festival food... Kempenfest officially kicks off this Friday and runs through the Civic Holiday Monday. Just remember... calories consumed at festivals don't count. It's basically in the bylaws. 🍟🎡