STOP RIGHT NOW... THANK YOU VERY MUCH! 🎤✨

If you grew up in the '90s, this is your chance to dust off the platform shoes, perfect your British accent, and relive your Girl Power era.

Friday Harbour is keeping its Summer Concert Series going with Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute on Saturday, July 25.

The waterfront concert promises all the biggest Spice Girls hits, plenty of dancing, cocktails, and enough nostalgia to make you wonder where your butterfly clips and body glitter disappeared to.

The tribute band has been touring North America for more than a decade, recreating the energy, costumes, choreography, and larger-than-life personalities of the Spice Girls.

You can grab general admission tickets, reserve a seat, or make a whole night of it with a waterfront dinner before the show.

So gather your besties, warm up those vocal cords, and remember...

If you wanna be my lover... BY TICKETS HERE

You'd better be okay with hearing "Spice Up Your Life" at maximum volume while a group of millennials screams every single word like it's still 1998. ✌️💕🎶