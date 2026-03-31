🐰 Costco Said “How Big Should the Bunny Be?” 10 Pounds!

If subtle Easter décor isn’t your thing, allow Costco to absolutely bulldoze your holiday plans… with a 10-pound chocolate bunny.

Because nothing says “Happy Easter” like needing power tools to access dessert.

🍫 Meet Pete: The Bunny With Main Character Energy

This isn’t just a chocolate bunny… It’s a chocolate event.

“Pete” (yes, they named him, because of course they did) is made from milk, white, and dark chocolate and weighs in at a casual 10 pounds.

Prices are all over the place depending on where you find him, but shoppers have spotted this cocoa colossus for anywhere between “okay, fun splurge” and “this better come with a therapist.”

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🔨 Instructions: Violence, But Make It Festive

Forget nibbling the ears like a normal human. The official suggestion? Wrap Pete in a towel and whack him with a hammer.

🔢 Let’s Talk Numbers (Brace Yourself)

151 servings

150 calories each

Total: 22,650 calories



🧺 The Vibe

Pete is being marketed as a “centrepiece,” which feels accurate. You don’t eat this bunny… You gather around it like it’s a campfire and take turns attacking it.

Honestly, if Costco ever started selling kayaks, engagement rings, and emotional support goats in the same aisle… no one would question it.