Sean Penn Says He's Done With Selfies and Award Shows

If you happen to spot Sean Penn while visiting Los Angeles this summer, you may want to resist the urge to ask for a selfie.

The Oscar-winning actor says he's officially over the selfie culture that has become part of everyday life.

Speaking at the Tribeca Festival, Penn didn't hold back, calling selfies a "soul-sucker."

According to Penn, constantly stopping to pose for photos isn't good for celebrities or the people asking for them.

The 65-year-old actor also revealed he's losing interest in another Hollywood tradition: award shows.

Despite winning three Oscars during his career, including a recent Academy Award for his role in One Battle After Another, Penn says large gatherings have never been his thing.

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"I won't go anywhere to be with a designated group beyond eight people," he explained, adding that big events have always made him uncomfortable.

Penn says he made the decision after attending this year's Golden Globe Awards, which may have been his last major awards ceremony.

Of course, this isn't the first time the actor has stirred conversation.

Many Canadians may remember his infamous appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival two decades ago when he lit a cigarette during a press conference.

More recently, Penn criticized the standing ovation received by Will Smith following the actor's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

He's also been outspoken about artificial intelligence in Hollywood, warning against efforts to use AI to recreate actors' voices and likenesses without their involvement.

So while most celebrities are busy posing for selfies and walking red carpets, Sean Penn appears ready to do the exact opposite.

Which, if you've followed Sean Penn over the years, is probably the least surprising thing he'll do all year.