🎬 Sean Penn Skips the Oscars… for a Much Bigger Reason

So while most celebrities were busy perfecting their red carpet angles and pretending they “just threw this look together,” Sean Penn was doing something a little different.

Like… not even being there.

Fresh off winning Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another,” Penn decided to skip the Oscars entirely and head straight to Ukraine to show his support. Casual. No big deal. Just trading a tux for real-world impact.

An AFP reporter spotted him in Kyiv shortly after, stepping out of a car in full low-key mode… sunglasses on, cigarette pack in hand, giving off strong “I’ve got bigger things going on” energy.

This isn’t new territory for Penn either. He’s been a longtime supporter of Ukraine and has made several visits since the war began. While Hollywood celebrates with gold statues, he’s been showing up where things are… a lot less glamorous.

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Last year at the Cannes Film Festival, Penn teamed up with Bono to call on Western countries to continue backing Ukraine. Not your typical red carpet moment… unless your plus-one is literally a soldier.

He also co-directed a documentary in 2023 about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the two have built a close connection through that process.

So yeah… while everyone else was thanking their agents and crying into designer sleeves, Sean Penn was out here skipping the after-party for something that actually matters.

Honestly, it’s giving: “Thanks for the Oscar… I’ve got somewhere else to be.”