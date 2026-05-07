TV Changed Forever Because of Ted Turner 📺 R.I.P

Before endless streaming apps, before doomscrolling headlines at 2 a.m., and before every channel somehow became a cooking competition… there was Ted Turner.

The legendary media mogul and founder of CNN has died at 87, leaving behind a television empire that basically rewired how the world watched TV.

And honestly? If you grew up in the ‘80s, ‘90s, or early 2000s, there’s a good chance half your childhood came through something he created.

The Man Who Invented “Breaking News” Energy 🚨

When Ted Turner launched CNN in 1980, the idea of a 24-hour news network sounded kind of ridiculous.

Fast-forward a few decades and now we get breaking news alerts because a celebrity unfollowed someone on Instagram.

Ted Turner walked so modern media chaos could run.

He Also Basically Programmed Our Entire Childhood

Turner didn’t stop at CNN either.

He also founded:

Meaning this one guy is partly responsible for:

late-night reruns

wrestling obsession eras

Sunday movie marathons

and entire generations quoting cartoons nobody else understands

Basically, if your TV upbringing involved Bugs Bunny, NBA games, or randomly watching Law & Order at midnight… thank Ted Turner.

Sports, Wrestling, and Peak ‘90s Excess 🏀⚾

Turner also owned several Atlanta sports teams, including the:

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Thrashers

And yes… he was also involved with World Championship Wrestling during the glorious era when wrestling was basically soap operas for people who owned folding chairs.

The Jane Fonda Era 💫

His marriage to Jane Fonda in the ‘90s turned them into one of Hollywood’s ultimate power couples.

They were rich, famous, politically outspoken, constantly in headlines, and somehow felt larger than life even in a decade already overflowing with giant personalities.

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A Legacy That’s Impossible to Ignore

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Ted Turner completely changed entertainment and news forever.

He built channels people said would never work. He took huge risks. And he helped create the nonstop media world we now live in… for better or worse.