Dawson’s Creek Fans Officially Feel 100 Years Old Right Now 😭🏡

The house made famous in Dawson's Creek has officially sold… and Millennials everywhere are suddenly hearing Paula Cole emotionally whispering “I don’t wanna wait…” in the distance.

The iconic waterfront home used as Dawson Leery’s house on the beloved late-‘90s teen drama just sold for $2.73 million in Wilmington.

Which honestly feels cheap considering that dock alone hosted approximately 94% of television’s deepest teenage conversations.

The Dock Was Basically a Cast Member 🚤

Anyone who watched Dawson's Creek remembers the dock.

That’s where:

feelings happened

breakups happened

existential crises happened

and teenagers somehow had the emotional vocabulary of 42-year-old therapists

The property includes:

Four bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

1.7 acres of waterfront land

And 134 feet of direct water frontage on Hewlett’s Creek

AKA enough space to dramatically stare at the water while questioning your entire future.

A Huge Slice of Millennial Nostalgia

The white clapboard house became one of the most recognizable homes in pop culture during the show’s run from 1998 to 2003.

Even though the series was set in fictional Capeside, Massachusetts, most of the exterior filming actually happened in North Carolina.

Fun fact for fans: the inside of the Leery house wasn’t really inside the house at all. Interior scenes were filmed on soundstage sets, meaning the new owners basically bought the outside shell of one giant Millennial memory.

Still counts though.

The End of an Era Feels Extra Emotional 💔

RELATED: James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48

The story also lands a little harder following the death of James Van Der Beek earlier this year at age 48.

Alongside stars like Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, Van Der Beek helped turn the series into peak late-‘90s emotional television.

Basically, if you were a teenager back then, this show convinced you every minor inconvenience required a heartfelt monologue beside water.

And Somehow Joey’s House Sold for LESS THAN A CAR?!

In another wild twist, a property used as Joey Potter’s home reportedly sold at auction earlier this year for less than $30,000.

Which means in 2026 you apparently have two options:

Buy a luxury SUV

Or buy Joey Potter’s TV house

The housing market truly has no rules anymore.

Still, somewhere out there, a brand-new owner is probably standing on that famous dock right now pretending to contemplate life while waiting for a slow acoustic guitar to kick in. 🎶