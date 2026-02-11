James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48

James Van Der Beek, the actor who defined late 90s teen television as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, has died at the age of 48.

In a statement shared on Instagram, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.” The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

James Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He had been receiving treatment privately for more than a year before sharing the news publicly.

For many of us, James Van Der Beek was not just an actor ... He was part of our growing up.

How James Van Der Beek Became a 90s Icon

When Dawson’s Creek premiered in January 1998, it quickly became one of the defining shows of its era.

Set in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, the series followed aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery and his closest friends as they navigated first love, heartbreak, identity and big dreams.

James Van Der Beek appeared in all 128 episodes over six seasons alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

The emotional monologues. The intense love triangle. The endless debate over whether Joey should choose Dawson or Pacey.

And of course, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” a theme song that instantly transports many fans back to their teenage years.

At just 20 years old, James Van Der Beek went from auditioning actor to teen heartthrob almost overnight. He later admitted the sudden fame was overwhelming, describing moments where one autograph could quickly turn into a crowd scene.

Still, Dawson Leery became one of the most recognizable characters in teen television history.

Varsity Blues and Breaking Out of Dawson’s Shadow

Even while Dawson’s Creek was at its peak, James Van Der Beek was determined to prove he had range.

In 1999, he starred in Varsity Blues as quarterback Jonathan “Mox” Moxon opposite Paul Walker and Jon Voight. The football drama became a cult favourite and showed a tougher, more rebellious side of the actor.

In 2002, James Van Der Beek took an even darker turn in The Rules of Attraction, playing Sean Bateman, the troubled younger brother of American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman.

The role surprised audiences and marked a deliberate shift away from the sensitive teen persona that made him famous.

Leaning Into Comedy and Self-Parody

One of the most unexpected turns in James Van Der Beek’s career was his willingness to poke fun at himself.

Who can forget this viral gif that continues to circulate around the internet:

He made a memorable cameo in Scary Movie, referencing his own teen drama image. Years later, he played a fictionalized, exaggerated version of himself in Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, earning praise for his comedic timing and self awareness.

He also appeared in series including How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill, CSI: Cyber, Criminal Minds and Pose, steadily building a career that extended far beyond Capeside.

Life Before Fame

Born in Connecticut in 1977, James Van Der Beek originally dreamed of becoming a professional athlete like his father, a former minor league baseball pitcher.

A concussion at age 13 sidelined him from football and led him to audition for a school production of Grease, where he landed the role of Danny Zuko. That performance sparked his passion for acting.

By his late teens, James Van Der Beek was performing off Broadway and booking small film and television roles before landing the part that would change his life.

On the 25th anniversary of Dawson’s Creek, he reflected on the journey, writing that years of auditioning and rejection were followed by an overnight shift once the show premiered.

A Father, Advocate and Fighter

In November 2024, James Van Der Beek shared that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

He later spoke about the fear he initially felt, but also about choosing to see the diagnosis as a moment to refocus on what mattered most.

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly married in 2010 and welcomed six children together. He frequently spoke about how fatherhood reshaped his priorities and brought perspective to his career and life.

He used his platform to encourage cancer screening and awareness, appearing in The Real Full Monty to help promote early detection.

Remembering James Van Der Beek

For those who came of age in the late 90s and early 2000s, James Van Der Beek will always be tied to a specific chapter of life.

After school TV. Soundtrack CDs. Talking about the latest episode the next morning. Feeling like the characters on screen understood exactly what it meant to be young and unsure of everything.

James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children.

His career evolved far beyond Dawson Leery, but for many fans, he will forever be standing at the edge of the creek, camera in hand, trying to make sense of it all.