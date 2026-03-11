Six Years Since COVID-19 Was Declared a Global Pandemic

It’s hard to believe, but it has now been six years since the world changed almost overnight.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, marking a turning point that would reshape daily life across the planet.

At the time, more than 118,000 cases and 4,000 deaths had been reported in over 100 countries. In the years since, the virus has claimed millions of lives worldwide and left a lasting impact on how we work, travel and interact with each other.

The day everything changed

March 11, 2020 became one of those days many people still remember clearly. A series of major announcements and events happened within hours of each other.

One of the biggest moments came when the National Basketball Association suddenly suspended its season after a player tested positive just before a game was set to begin.

At the same time, major events and gatherings began shutting down across North America as cities rushed to slow the spread of the virus.

Hollywood and politics make headlines

That same day, actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. It was one of the first major celebrity cases and brought global attention to how serious the virus had become.

Later that evening, then-U.S. president Donald Trump announced a travel ban from several European countries and declared a national emergency in the United States.

Earlier in the day, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned lawmakers that the situation would likely get worse before it improved.

Life today, six years later

While lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing have mostly faded from daily life, COVID-19 hasn’t completely disappeared.

Health officials say the virus still circulates, especially during cold and flu season, though deaths and hospitalizations are far lower than during the early years of the pandemic.

Vaccines and treatments have helped reduce the severity of infections, and many countries now treat COVID-19 as an endemic respiratory illness, similar to the flu.

A moment in history

For many people, March 11, 2020 marked the moment the reality of the pandemic truly set in. Schools closed, travel stopped and everyday routines changed almost instantly.

Six years later, the world continues to move forward, but that day remains one of the most significant moments in modern global history.