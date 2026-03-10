Sir Elton John Is Getting One of the Biggest Arts Honours… And Canada Is Throwing the Party

Toronto is about to roll out the red carpet for music royalty.

Sir Elton John will be honoured as the 15th Glenn Gould Prize Laureate at a star-studded gala on May 9 at the Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort, Toronto. And yes, if you’re wondering, that means a room full of incredible Canadian musicians will be performing while Elton John watches from the audience. No pressure or anything.

Several Canadian artists will take the stage to celebrate him, including Diana Krall, The Beaches, Ron Sexsmith, Jeremy Dutcher, LOONY, Emily D’Angelo, and Ryan Wang. The performers were personally chosen by Elton himself, so this is basically his dream Canadian playlist coming to life.

The “Nobel Prize of the Arts”

The Glenn Gould Prize is often called the “Nobel Prize of the Arts.” It honours someone who has made an extraordinary lifetime contribution to creativity and culture.

The award comes with $100,000, and the winner also gets to choose a young artist to receive the $25,000 Glenn Gould Protégé Prize. It’s meant to celebrate mentorship and help the next generation of creative talent.

Which means Elton John is basically getting an award… and then immediately turning around and helping launch someone else’s career. Very on-brand.

A Career That’s Basically Legendary

At this point, Elton John’s résumé reads like a music industry cheat code.

His career spans more than five decades, he’s sold over 300 million albums, and he’s had more than 50 Top 40 hits.

He’s also achieved EGOT status, meaning he’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. That’s the entertainment version of collecting every Infinity Stone.

And of course, there’s “Candle in the Wind,” written with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, which still holds the record as the best-selling physical single of all time.

Beyond the Music

Outside of music, Elton John has also made a massive impact through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which he founded in 1992.

Since then, the organization has helped raise more than $650 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care around the world.

So yes, the man who gave us Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man has also spent decades helping save lives.

Want Tickets?

If you’re hoping to attend the gala, presales are already underway.

• Rocket Club members get early ticket access

• Great Canadian Rewards members can sign up for free to access presales

• Ticketmaster presales are also happening

All presales wrap up March 11, and general ticket sales start Thursday at 10 a.m.

So if you’ve ever wanted to be in a room celebrating one of the greatest musicians of all time… Toronto is about to make that happen.