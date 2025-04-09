Madonna and Elton John Call a Truce—Is a Collab Coming?

It’s the end of an era—and the beginning of a new one. After nearly two decades of pop royalty beef, Madonna and Elton John have officially squashed their feud.

RELATED: Celebrating 40 Years of Madonna's Breakthrough Album...

Madonna posted the proof on her Instagram after attending Elton’s performance on Saturday Night Live. In the post, the Queen of Pop shared a photo of her and Elton, all smiles, writing:

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!! Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.”

Oof. Emotional and iconic.

Their feud dates back to 2004 when Elton called Madonna out at the Q Awards, accusing her of lip-syncing. Since then, the two traded jabs in interviews and public appearances, becoming one of pop culture’s most legendary rivalries.

But now? All seems forgiven. And with both icons back on good terms, fans are already speculating: Could a Madonna x Elton collab be in the works? A ballad? A remix? A surprise Grammy duet?

We’re not saying it's happening, but we’re manifesting it.