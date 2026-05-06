Could This BE Any More Emotional? 💔☕ Matthew Perry personal Items Up for Auction

Fans of Friends are about to get hit right in the nostalgia, as personal items belonging to late star Matthew Perry are heading to auction next month… and some of them are seriously iconic.

We’re talking:

Signed Friends scripts

Perry’s engraved Emmy award

Artwork from famous artists like Banksy and Mel Bochner

And yes… an actual replica of Monica’s famous yellow peephole frame

The Yellow Frame Might Break the Internet 🟨

Honestly, the peephole frame alone is enough to send Millennials into an emotional spiral.

That thing wasn’t just apartment décor. It was practically a seventh cast member. Right up there with the orange couch and Ross’s increasingly unhinged energy.

Somewhere out there, a superfan is already clearing wall space and preparing to make financially irresponsible decisions.

But This Auction Means Something Bigger

The auction, which begins June 5, is being held in partnership with the Matthew Perry Foundation, the organization created to continue Perry’s work helping people struggling with addiction.

Net proceeds will go toward supporting recovery programs, reducing stigma around addiction, and helping people access treatment and community support.

RELATED: Matthew Perry Foundation Launch: A Bright Light in a Dark Time, Says His Mom

Which honestly makes the whole thing feel less like celebrity memorabilia and more like a continuation of the kindness and honesty Perry became known for later in life.

A Legacy Beyond Chandler Bing

For so many people, Matthew Perry will always be Chandler Bing: sarcastic king, sweater vest icon, and owner of the greatest one-liners in sitcom history.

But in recent years, he also became incredibly open about his struggles with addiction and recovery, using his platform to try to help others feel less alone. And that’s what makes this auction hit differently.

Yes, fans will bid on props and scripts and pieces of TV history. But at the centre of it all is something much more meaningful: helping people.

Still though… if that yellow frame ends up hanging in somebody’s condo beside a “How you doin’?” sign, Chandler would probably roll his eyes so hard from beyond the grave.