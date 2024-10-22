Matthew Perry Foundation Launch: A Bright Light in a Dark Time, Says His Mom

Following his tragic passing in October 2023, his family has brought to life the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, a non-profit dedicated to providing post-treatment support for individuals struggling with substance disorders.

Leading the foundation is Perry’s sister, Caitlin, who will be carrying forward the actor’s mission of offering care and resources to those in need. Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared the news on social media, emphasizing the foundation’s importance. “This new thing is for sufferers everywhere — and for the families who love them,” wrote Morrison, who has been married to Perry’s mother, Suzanne. “It’s how he wanted to be remembered, and so we will.”

This new thing is for sufferers everywhere - and for the families who love them. It’s how he wanted to be remembered, and so we will. https://t.co/yYy5m93N0A — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) October 21, 2024

Suzanne Morrison also expressed her heartfelt gratitude on the foundation’s official website, matthewperryfoundation.ca, saying she is “so grateful” for the arrival of this much-needed organization.

The launch comes during a difficult time for Perry’s family and fans alike. On October 28, 2023, Perry passed away at his L.A. home at the age of 54 due to the acute effects of ketamine use. Five individuals have since been charged in connection with supplying the lethal doses of the drug.

Batman wasn't a hero because he wasn't afraid of important things. He was a hero because he WAS afraid, and he did it anyway. Go to MPF Canada (Matthew Perry Foundation dot CA) to learn about our important things.https://t.co/DhJ9LpnxNj#MPFCanada #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/sXCWCm3dvf — Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada (@mpfcanada) October 21, 2024

While the loss of Matthew Perry is undeniably painful, the foundation serves as a beacon of hope, honouring his commitment to helping those battling addiction. His legacy now continues through this initiative, providing support to countless individuals and families facing similar struggles.