LAPD And Federal Authorities Investigating Source of Ketamine That Led to Matthew Perry’s Death

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the source of the ketamine that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Two federal agencies, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, are also involved in the joint investigation, which has been ongoing, the LAPD said in a social media post later Tuesday.

Death Investigation Update: On 10-28-23 LAPD responded to the residence of actor Matthew Perry to conduct a death investigation. On 10-29-23, an autopsy of Mr. Perry was performed by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) May 21, 2024

“Friends” star Perry, who was found floating face down in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023, died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, citing the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. He was 54.

Perry was “reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety,” the autopsy report stated.

Perry’s last known treatment was a week and a half before his death, according to the autopsy, well beyond the time it would still be in his system from the treatment.