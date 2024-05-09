Matthew Perry’s L.A. Mansion Listed For Sale

The mid-century home in Los Angeles the late “Friends” star Matthew Perry bought just months before he died last year hit the market this week for $5.195 million.

The 2,793-square-foot midcentury modern home in Hollywood Hills features three bedrooms, hardwood floors, a double-sided fireplace, an updated kitchen, informal and formal dining areas, a pool, and a fire pit.

While there are three bedrooms in total, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, one of the bedrooms is currently used as “a very chic screening room,” according to the listing.

Matthew never got to live in the home before he passed away from the “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning.

Perry was 54 when he died in October, and alongside his role in “Friends,” is best known for starring in movies including “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again.”