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Drake’s Mansion Looks Like Elsa Took Over the Bridle Path ❄️🏰

Music | What's Trending
Published May 7, 2026
By Charlie

Drake is fully committing to the frosty aesthetic for his upcoming album Iceman… and now his Toronto mansion looks like it got trapped inside a giant freezer beside the bag of No Name chicken nuggets.

The rapper has given his website a dramatic icy makeover, featuring a virtual tour of his massive Bridle Path estate completely covered in ice.

And not just “a little frosty.”

We’re talking:

  • frozen luxury cars
  • frozen hallways
  • frozen recording studio
  • frozen kitchen
  • frozen pool

Basically, if your freezer burn had a billionaire budget.

Fans can click through icy versions of:

  • his bedroom
  • closet
  • “El Chico Studios”
  • the pool
  • and even Air Drake

Honestly, it feels less like a home tour and more like the world’s most expensive cryotherapy session.

Drake Has Been Teasing Iceman for Weeks

This frozen mansion stunt is just the latest chapter in Drake’s ongoing “everything must be cold” campaign for Iceman.

Recently:

  • courtside seats at a Toronto Raptors game were literally frozen over
  • fans chipped away at a giant downtown ice block like raccoons attacking a Green Bin
  • and there was even a massive fireball explosion during a video shoot at Downsview Park

RELATED: Drake's Giant Ice Blocks Melted By Toronto Fire Services...

Which means the album rollout currently has:

  • ice
  • fire
  • chaos
  • police crowd control
  • and dramatic visuals

So yes, very Drake.

Toronto Loves a Good Spectacle 🇨🇦

There’s also something hilariously Canadian about all this.

Because while Hollywood stars flex Lamborghinis and yachts, Drake somehow turned “covered in ice” into a multimillion-dollar art direction choice… during a season when half of Ontario is already scraping frost off windshields at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, regular people in Barrie are looking at these photos like:
“Congrats. My driveway looked exactly like that in February.”

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