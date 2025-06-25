Protesters Say “I Don’t” to Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding

Jeff Bezos is tying the knot this weekend in Venice, but not everyone’s celebrating with Champagne and gondolas. While the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, prep for their ultra-glam, multi-day “I do,” protesters across the city are saying, “No grazie.”

A dozen local activist groups have banded together under the cheeky banner “No Space for Bezos” — a not-so-subtle jab at the bride’s recent space flight and the groom’s space obsession — to slam the wedding as a flashy symbol of growing wealth inequality and disregard for Venice’s overburdened residents.

Glitter, Glam, and Glaring Disparities

From housing advocates and university groups to the ever-feisty anti-cruise ship movement, Venetian protesters aren’t thrilled that Bezos and his well-heeled guests are taking over the city. Even Greenpeace and the British activist group “Everyone Hates Elon” (yes, that’s real — and yes, they’ve smashed Teslas before) joined in, hoisting a giant banner in St. Mark’s Square to protest the billionaire tax breaks that help fuel this kind of luxury circus.

Their big move? An organized protest on Saturday, where locals plan to clog up the canals with boats in hopes of blocking guests from reaching the wedding venue. (Honestly, if that isn’t the most Venetian form of resistance, we don’t know what is.)

The Breakdown: Big Bucks and Big Names

CAD 55 million : That’s the estimated cost of this wedding bash, according to the Veneto region’s president.

: That’s the estimated cost of this wedding bash, according to the Veneto region’s president. 90 private jets : Already landing in Venice, Treviso, and Verona, because one airport simply isn’t enough.

: Already landing in Venice, Treviso, and Verona, because one airport simply isn’t enough. Five luxury hotels : Fully booked to accommodate 200–250 guests.

: Fully booked to accommodate 200–250 guests. 30 water taxis : Because you can’t exactly Uber to a palazzo.

: Because you can’t exactly Uber to a palazzo. Celebrity guest list: Includes Mick Jagger, Oprah, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, and… Ivanka Trump. (It’s giving “awkward dinner table conversations.”)

Charity, But Make It Fashionable

To help smooth things over, Bezos is reportedly tossing a few charitable donations into the mix, including €1 million to Corila, a research group focused on Venice’s fragile lagoon ecosystem. It’s a start, but for many locals, it feels like tossing a loonie into a wishing well while hosting a fireworks show on their front lawn.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Might Perform at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding — Or Not?

Love in the Time of Late Capitalism

While Jeff and Lauren may be exchanging vows surrounded by opulence, lace, and aerial drones, locals are sending their message: Venice isn’t just a playground for the rich and famous. It’s a real city, with real people — and they’re not thrilled about their home being used as a backdrop for billionaire romance.