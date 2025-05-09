Lady Gaga Might Perform at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding — Or Not?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s upcoming wedding in Venice is shaping up to be the event of the summer — and not just because of the rumoured guest list. Word on the canals is that Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John might perform at the luxe celebration.

Yes, you read that right. Gaga and Elton. Because when you're a billionaire getting married in Venice, a regular DJ just won’t cut it.

According to mysterious “exclusive sources,” the couple is pulling out all the stops with performances from the two Grammy-winning icons. Imagine saying your vows, then dancing your first dance to “Your Song” followed by Gaga belting out “Shallow.” Unreal.

But hold your gondolas — reps for both artists have already denied the claims. So this might be one of those classic “rich people dream lineup” situations.

Still, if there's anyone with the money and connections to make it happen, it’s Jeff Bezos.

Your Turn: Dream Wedding Performer?

Let’s be real — if you could have any celeb perform at your wedding, who would it be?

A nostalgic boy band? Beyoncé? Someone to bring the drama (Rihanna, we’re looking at you)? Or are you more of a low-key acoustic Ed Sheeran type?

Let us know — no billion-dollar budget required.