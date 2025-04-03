Lady Gaga Adds Third Toronto Show!

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated MAYHEM Ball tour has sparked major frustration among fans—not just due to high demand, but because of skyrocketing ticket prices.

When tickets went on sale this week, some fans reported seeing prices as high as $1,770 for her Aug. 23 show at Madison Square Garden—and that’s before fees.

Many are blaming Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, which adjusts prices based on demand, for the surge.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the pricing "disgusting," while others have called for more transparency in ticket sales. The backlash comes as a new executive order aims to crack down on price gouging in the ticketing industry, though it remains to be seen whether it will impact future sales.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Faces $100 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Logo Theft for Mayhem

For Canadian fans, there's at least some good news—Lady Gaga has added a third Toronto show on September 13 to meet demand. The artist presale is now open, giving fans another shot at securing seats (hopefully without breaking the bank).

Are these ticket prices justified, or has the live music industry gone too far?