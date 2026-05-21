BTS Is Performing at the AMAs and the Internet Is Already Losing Its Mind 🎤🔥

Cancel your plans, charge your phone, and prepare for social media to become completely unusable for at least 48 hours because BTS is officially performing at the American Music Awards 2026.

The performance airs May 25 on CBS and Paramount+ from the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Because apparently, BTS looked at their already packed schedule and said, “You know what? Let’s also casually shut down the internet.”

The group is currently busy touring, but somehow still found time to remind everyone they remain one of the biggest music acts on the planet.

And honestly, the AMAs probably knew exactly what they were doing here. Ratings? Secured. Fan reactions? Nuclear.

BTS already has 11 American Music Awards sitting on the shelf, including wins for Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, and Favourite Social Artist.

This year, they’re nominated again in three categories:

• Artist of the Year

• Song of the Summer

• Best Male K-Pop Artist

Meanwhile, the BTS fandom is already preparing like it’s the Super Bowl: multiple screens, snacks, emotional support beverages, and enough online voting tabs open to crash a laptop.

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At this point, announcing BTS at an awards show is less “breaking news” and more “global event with WiFi consequences.” 💜🌎