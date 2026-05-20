The Smashing Pumpkins Are Bringing Peak 1995 Sadness to Hamilton 🎸🖤

Dust off your wallet chains, emotionally prepare your inner teenager, and locate that one black hoodie you refuse to throw out. The Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their giant Mellon Collie-themed tour to TD Coliseum on October 7.

The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which means fans are about to experience a full-blown nostalgia avalanche with extra eyeliner energy.

The tour will feature TWO different sets:



• One focused on the legendary 1995 album



• Another packed with career-spanning hits, deep cuts, and songs that made millennials stare dramatically out of bus windows in high school

Tickets started rolling out Tuesday with presales through Citi and Verizon, while general ticket sales open Thursday at 10 a.m. through The Smashing Pumpkins ' official website.

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If Hamilton doesn’t work, the band is also hitting the Bell Centre in Montreal on October 9, the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on November 3, and finally the Rogers Arena on November 5th.



And before all that, the Pumpkins are heading home to Chicago to headline Lollapalooza for the first time in over 30 years.

Somewhere, a Gen X guy with a soul patch just whispered, “Tonight, tonight…” and cracked open a Monster Energy drink.