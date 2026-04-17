Meghan Trainor Hits Pause on Tour Life… for a Very Cute Reason

Cue the record scratch 🎤💿 — Meghan Trainor has officially pulled the plug on her 2026 Get In Girl Tour, and honestly… it’s for the most wholesome, chaos-filled reason imaginable: life with three kids under five.

The “All About That Bass” singer shared the news with fans, admitting this wasn’t an easy call. Between dropping a new album, gearing up for a full North American tour, and welcoming a brand-new baby girl, she basically looked at her schedule and said, “Yeah… no chance.”

And fair. Because juggling rehearsals, tour buses, and diapers? That’s not a balancing act — that’s an Olympic sport.

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Baby > Bus Life

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon, earlier this year. Add that to big brothers Riley and Barry, and suddenly your house sounds less like a home and more like a tiny, adorable theme park with zero closing hours.

She explained she needs to be “home and present,” which is code for: someone’s always sticky, someone’s crying, and someone just put a Lego somewhere dangerous.

What Fans Are Missing

The tour was supposed to kick off June 12 in Michigan and make its way through major cities — yes, including Toronto — with Icona Pop along for the ride. So yeah, there were going to be some serious dance-floor moments.

Instead, fans will have to settle for blasting her upcoming album, Toy With Me, dropping April 24. It features tracks like “Get In Girl,” “Still Don’t Care,” and “Shimmer” — perfect for dancing around your kitchen… or, in Meghan’s case, probably stepping over toys while doing it.

Honestly? Respect.

Sure, cancelled tours are a bummer. But choosing family over a packed arena schedule? That’s a plot twist we can get behind.

Because sometimes the real headline isn’t the tour… it’s knowing when to stay home, throw your hair in a messy bun, and survive bedtime.