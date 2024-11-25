Meghan Trainor Can't-Wait to Get a Boob Job After Breastfeeding – Here’s Why

Meghan Trainor is excited for a new chapter in her body journey – and it involves a boob job!

The "All About That Bass" singer recently opened up on her Workin' On It podcast, revealing that after breastfeeding her second son, Barry, she’s eager to get breast augmentation surgery.

From Baby Boobs to 'Saggy Sacks'

Trainor, 30, who gave birth to her sons Riley and Barry in 2021 and 2023, shared that breastfeeding had caused her breasts to fluctuate in size. “My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty,” she said, describing the constant changes she’s experienced.

On top of this, Trainor explained how recent weight loss has left her feeling like her breasts no longer reflect the shape they once had. “I have saggy sacks as boobs,” she admitted candidly.

The Tour Struggle

It’s not just her body’s changes that have prompted the decision – preparing for her upcoming tour has also been a factor. Trainor mentioned how difficult it has been to try on fabulous outfits for her shows, as she needs to wear extremely supportive bras that sometimes ruin the look of the clothes.

"I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!” she added, revealing it’s something she’s wanted for years. It seems like the combination of her body’s transformations and her career as a performer have made now the right time for Trainor to finally go through with the procedure.

Whether it’s embracing motherhood or looking forward to her personal style and confidence, Meghan Trainor is ready for this next step. And for anyone else out there who’s been thinking about similar procedures, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity be so open about the ups and downs of their body journey.

Would you consider doing the same if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts!