Taylor Swift Went to a Cavs Game and Somehow Turned the NBA Into the Eras Tour 🏀✨

Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce showed up courtside Saturday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks.

And honestly, the crowd reaction sounded less like playoff basketball and more like somebody announced free rent.

The superstar couple rolled into Rocket Arena just before tipoff, immediately causing the entire internet to split into three groups:

• basketball fans

• Swifties

• confused dads asking, “Why is everyone screaming?”

At one point during the game, Taylor and Travis popped up on the giant scoreboard while the Cavs were down in the third quarter.

Travis Kelce chugs a beer ahead of the 4th quarter 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZrlhAKlc7o — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 24, 2026

Fans went absolutely feral as Kelce showed off his Cavaliers gear and chugged a beer in an apparent attempt to spiritually revive Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

Which, to be fair, is the most Cleveland thing imaginable.

Swift has already become a regular sight at Kansas City Chiefs games over the last few years while dating Kelce, but now she’s apparently entering her basketball era too.

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Kelce has deep Cleveland roots and has attended Cavs games before. In fact, he and brother Jason Kelce even got their own Cavaliers bobbleheads back in 2024.

The Knicks currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning both games at Madison Square Garden.

But honestly? The internet barely noticed the score because everyone was too busy zooming in on Taylor Swift sitting beside a plate of arena nachos. 🌮🏀💀