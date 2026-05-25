Katy Perry Gives Air Canada Crew a Shoutout After Mid-Air Emergency ✈️❤️

Katy Perry is giving props to Air Canada staff after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles.

According to Perry, the cabin crew on Flight AC779 handled the situation quickly and professionally while helping a passenger experiencing a medical issue mid-air.

And honestly, there are few things more stressful than hearing the phrase: “Is there a doctor on board?”

Suddenly the entire plane goes silent except for one guy aggressively pretending to sleep beside the emergency exit.

Perry posted on X that she was impressed by how attentive and calm the crew remained throughout the situation, praising their professionalism and care for the passenger.

Thankfully, she said the medical issue was resolved during the flight and everyone left the plane okay.

Which is the kind of ending you definitely want at 35,000 feet.

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The post quickly took off online, racking up nearly 2 million views as Canadians collectively experienced the rarest national emotion of all: complimenting an airline.

The singer, who has recently been linked romantically to former prime minister Justin Trudeau, finished the message with a simple: “Good for you @AirCanada!”