Katy Perry Backs Justin Trudeau’s ‘Soft Power’ Speech in Davos

While Donald Trump continues to float the idea that Canada could one day become America’s 51st state, Justin Trudeau was busy delivering a very Canadian counterpoint at the World Economic Forum in Davos: soft power, quiet defiance, and absolutely no Jack Daniels.

Speaking to a global audience, Trudeau emphasized the importance of “soft power” — the idea that influence doesn’t always come from muscle, but from values, culture, and occasionally passive-aggressive consumer choices.

Watching from the audience was his girlfriend, Katy Perry, smiling in a latte-coloured formal outfit that somehow screamed supportive partner and album rollout at the same time.

Trudeau praised Canadians for making a concerted effort to avoid American-made products following Trump’s aggressive tariff threats and repeated “51st state” remarks.

He even shared a personal anecdote to drive the point home.

“Last summer, I went on a date with an American girl on a rooftop bar in Montreal,” Trudeau said, referencing the start of his relationship with Perry, according to the National Post. “And when she ordered a Jack and Coke, the server kindly informed her that there is no more American alcohol in the bar — or anywhere in Montreal.”

Trudeau described the moment as a perfect example of Canadians standing up for themselves, calling it a real-world demonstration of soft power. Translation: no shouting, no threats, just a polite refusal and a substitute liquor suggestion.

He also made it clear that Canada has zero interest in becoming America’s newest accessory.

Canada, Trudeau said, will never be the 51st state, adding that Canadians — and their leaders — have already made their feelings on the matter abundantly clear.

In true Canadian fashion, the message wasn’t delivered with bluster or bravado. It was delivered with calm confidence, cultural pride, and the quiet understanding that sometimes the strongest statement you can make is simply saying, “No thanks, we’re good.” 🍁