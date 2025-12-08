Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official with Justin Trudeau 💘🇨🇦

What's Trending
Published December 8, 2025
By Charlie

Well… this is one way to distract Canadians from the price of butter. 😂
Katy Perry has officially soft-launched her relationship with Justin Trudeau on Instagram — and honestly, we do love a romantic plot twist.

The pics from their time in Tokyo show the pair living their best sushi-and-sightseeing lives. It all kicked off after Japan’s Prime Minister posted a photo with “Trudeau and his partner, Katy Perry.”
Yes — partner.
The internet: GASP 🍿

Katy followed it up on her socials with the caption:
“Tokyo times on tour and more (◠‿◠) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️”
Translation: We’re cute, we travel, we love carbs.

A Timeline of Their Canadian Love Story ❤️

  • They were first spotted having dinner in Montreal back in July.
  • Then Trudeau was seen at her concert, singing and dancing like the world’s most enthusiastic Katypaw, with daughter Ella-Grace as his wingwoman.
  • By late September? PAPARAZZI CAUGHT THEM KISSING ON A YACHT.
    Like a Nicholas Sparks novel… but with more poutine references.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Make It Official 🇨🇦💘🎤

Sources say Trudeau is “crazy” about Perry.
Which honestly checks out — she kissed a politician, and she liked it. 🎶

