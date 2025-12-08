Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official with Justin Trudeau 💘🇨🇦

Well… this is one way to distract Canadians from the price of butter. 😂

Katy Perry has officially soft-launched her relationship with Justin Trudeau on Instagram — and honestly, we do love a romantic plot twist.

The pics from their time in Tokyo show the pair living their best sushi-and-sightseeing lives. It all kicked off after Japan’s Prime Minister posted a photo with “Trudeau and his partner, Katy Perry.”

Yes — partner.

The internet: GASP 🍿

Katy followed it up on her socials with the caption:

“Tokyo times on tour and more (◠‿◠) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️”

Translation: We’re cute, we travel, we love carbs.

A Timeline of Their Canadian Love Story ❤️

They were first spotted having dinner in Montreal back in July.

Then Trudeau was seen at her concert, singing and dancing like the world’s most enthusiastic Katypaw, with daughter Ella-Grace as his wingwoman.

By late September? PAPARAZZI CAUGHT THEM KISSING ON A YACHT.

Like a Nicholas Sparks novel… but with more poutine references.

Sources say Trudeau is “crazy” about Perry.

Which honestly checks out — she kissed a politician, and she liked it. 🎶