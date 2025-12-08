Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official with Justin Trudeau 💘🇨🇦
Well… this is one way to distract Canadians from the price of butter. 😂
Katy Perry has officially soft-launched her relationship with Justin Trudeau on Instagram — and honestly, we do love a romantic plot twist.
The pics from their time in Tokyo show the pair living their best sushi-and-sightseeing lives. It all kicked off after Japan’s Prime Minister posted a photo with “Trudeau and his partner, Katy Perry.”
Yes — partner.
The internet: GASP 🍿
Katy followed it up on her socials with the caption:
“Tokyo times on tour and more (◠‿◠) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️”
Translation: We’re cute, we travel, we love carbs.
A Timeline of Their Canadian Love Story ❤️
- They were first spotted having dinner in Montreal back in July.
- Then Trudeau was seen at her concert, singing and dancing like the world’s most enthusiastic Katypaw, with daughter Ella-Grace as his wingwoman.
- By late September? PAPARAZZI CAUGHT THEM KISSING ON A YACHT.
Like a Nicholas Sparks novel… but with more poutine references.
Sources say Trudeau is “crazy” about Perry.
Which honestly checks out — she kissed a politician, and she liked it. 🎶
