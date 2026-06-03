The Voice Behind Some of Disney's Biggest Songs Has Died

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, there's a good chance Peabo Bryson's voice was part of your childhood, whether you realized it or not.

The legendary R&B singer has died at the age of 75, just days after suffering a stroke.

While Bryson enjoyed a successful music career spanning more than five decades, many millennials will instantly recognize him as the voice behind two of Disney's most iconic songs.

He sang "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion for the animated classic of the same name, and teamed up with Regina Belle on "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

Let's be honest, if you were a kid in the '90s, there's a solid chance you dramatically belted out those songs in your bedroom while pretending a broom was a microphone.

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Beyond Disney, Bryson was a major force in R&B music. He recorded hits including "Feel the Fire," "I'm So Into You," and "Can You Stop the Rain."

He was also known for his unforgettable duet with Roberta Flack, "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," one of the biggest love songs of the 1980s.

Over the years, Bryson earned two Grammy Awards and built a reputation as one of the smoothest balladeers in the business.

For many fans, his music became the soundtrack to first dances, wedding receptions, school talent shows, and countless road trips.

While younger generations may know the Disney movies, millennials will remember a time when those soundtrack CDs were played so often they practically lived inside the family stereo.

Peabo Bryson leaves behind an incredible musical legacy and a catalogue of songs that helped define both R&B and some of Disney's most magical moments.

And somewhere right now, an entire generation is quietly singing, "A whole new wooooorld..." one more time.