🎤❤️ Céline Dion Is Back — And Honestly, We’re Not Emotionally Prepared
Cue the goosebumps, the chills, and at least one dramatic singalong in your car… because Céline Dion is officially returning to the stage. 🇨🇦
After stepping away from touring due to her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, Céline just announced a five-week residency in Paris — her first full run of shows since 2022.
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She’ll perform 10 concerts at Paris La Défense Arena from September 12 to October 14.
Translation: Paris is about to become the emotional capital of the world.
💬 “I Feel Strong.”
In a heartfelt message filmed under the Eiffel Tower (because of course it was — this is Céline, not subtle), she thanked fans for sticking by her through everything and said she feels “strong” and “excited” to return.
If you didn’t tear up a little reading that… are you okay??
🎶 Expect ALL the Feels
The show, “Celine Dion Paris 2026,” will feature her biggest hits in both English and French.
So yes, prepare yourself for:
- Power ballads that hit like emotional freight trains
- That one song you didn’t expect to cry to… but did
- Everyone around you suddenly becomes a backup singer
🏆 A Full-Circle Moment
Céline hasn’t completely disappeared — she gave us that unforgettable performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony — literally singing from the Eiffel Tower like a human national treasure.
But this residency? This is her full return. The main event. The comeback tour energy.
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